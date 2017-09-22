No. 25 LSU hopes for a measure of redemption vs Syracuse

___

Here are some of the other things to watch:

PERSONAL HISTORY: Orgeron was the defensive line coach at Syracuse from 1995-97 and speaks fondly of his time there under then-coach Paul Pasqualoni. "It was a great time in my career," Orgeron said. "I learned a lot of football from Paul, became a better football coach."

The burly Cajun said he loved the Italian food in upstate New York but struggled to adjust to the cold and snow. Still, when the Syracuse head coaching job came open a couple years ago, Orgeron said in a radio interview that he would be interested. However, he said this week that Syracuse never officially told him he was being considered. Now he's coaching against the Orange in Death Valley.

FAMILIAR SCHEME: New LSU offensive co-ordinator Matt Canada held the same job at Pittsburgh last season, when the Panthers beat Syracuse 76-61. So Syracuse coach Dino Babers is familiar with Canada. Whether that helps him remains to be seen.

"I don't really believe it helps," Babers said. "What we saw, we couldn't stop when he was at Pitt and now he's got even better athletes to do it. In a sense, he's more dangerous than he's ever been and he probably can simplify it and still have as much success based off of the athletes that LSU has."

UP-TEMPO: Syracuse is running an up-tempo offence with quarterback Eric Dungey, who has completed nearly 65 per cent of his passes for 787 yards and five TDs while rushing for 209 yards and four scores. Orgeron said he has specifically addressed Syracuse's style of play in practice this week by having plays run against his defence in rapid succession.

"They have a great scheme," Orgeron said, calling it "very hard to defend."

Orgeron added that Babers "has the right quarterback" to run it.

MISSING: The status of LSU leading rusher Derrius Guice, who is averaging 100 yards per game, remains muddled after Orgeron indicated as recently as Wednesday that Guice would not be able to play because of an undisclosed injury from the previous game. Then on Thursday afternoon, Orgeron said Guice was able to practice and was expected to play. Two players Syracuse can be certain they won't see in the first half are linebacker Donnie Alexander and defensive lineman Neil Ferrell, who must sit out the first half following second-half ejections for targeting at Mississippi State.

___

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and at www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press