Ronaldo, Neymar, Messi nominees for FIFA prize for 3rd year

LONDON — Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are the contenders for FIFA's top player award for the third straight year.

The nominations for the FIFA Best awards were announced Friday in London, where the ceremony will take place next month. Ronaldo is favoured to join Messi as a five-time winner.

While Ronaldo won the Spanish league and Champions League last season at Real Madrid, Messi and Neymar only collected the Copa del Rey title with Barcelona.

Off the field, the three players have all been embroiled in tax cases in Spain over the last year.