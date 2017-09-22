Hamilton supporters group ready for soccer

Fans in Edmonton and Ottawa are watching to see whether FC Edmonton (North American Soccer League) and Ottawa Fury FC (United Soccer League) remain with their current leagues.

"It's not just about 'my local club in Winnipeg,' it's also about the good of the game across the country," said Beirne.

The CPL is still in its formative stages, with 10 employees. But it has been sanctioned as a member of the Canadian Soccer Association, as have teams in Winnipeg and Hamilton.

The league has said it won't start with fewer than six teams with Beirne saying: "We have significantly more teams than that that we're working on."

The hope is the league will kick off in 2018 although no date has been announced yet. Beirne expects more teams to come on board later.

Canada coach Octavio Zambrano is already a believer, saying the new league will be crucial to developing young talent.

"The starting of the CPL is really going to be the difference-maker in Canada as a soccer country," said the Ecuador native.

Hutton's group — a core of 20 regulars shows up — holds regular pub nights as well as viewing parties for Canada games. There is no membership fee.

"If you want to come out and hang out with us, buy a scarf or a hat and grab a pint. It's as simple as that," said Hutton.

They meet regularly with the Ticats and the CFL team has allowed them to set up a booth at its home games and talk up the CPL.

"I can't speak highly enough about the relationship we've forged with the Ticats," said Hutton.

Hutton believes there are soccer hotbeds throughout the city and hopes the CPL team will tie them all together. He has talked to MLS supporters group in Toronto and Vancouver as well as some in the U.S. to pick their brains.

Anyone can come on board the Battalion.

"As long as you want to come out and stand and sing and have good time doing it, then you're more than welcome with us," Hutton said.

Hamilton has soccer history. The Steelers, part of the Canadian Soccer League, were once home to Canadian internationals Geoff Aunger, Alex Bunbury, Paul Fenwick, Gerry Gray and Mark Watson, as well as England's Justin Fashanu.

Past men's national champions include Hamilton Westinghouse (1920) and the Steelers (1986).

For more information about the Barton Street Battalion and the Canada Premier League, visit

http://bartonbattalion.ca/

http://canpl.ca/

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press