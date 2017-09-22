Tennessee seeks to bounce back against winless UMass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's challenge this week has been focusing on Massachusetts when everyone around town asks about what went wrong against Florida.

The Volunteers acknowledge they're frustrated over a 26-20 loss to the 20th-ranked Gators that was decided on a 63-yard touchdown pass as time expired. But they say they're ready to move on.

"Once you're on the football field, it's your sanctuary," Tennessee defensive tackle Kendal Vickers said. "Once you're there, you don't have much time for thinking about the past."

The game Saturday represents a chance for Tennessee (2-1) to try fixing its red-zone issues and kicking problems that arose at Florida before the Volunteers resume Southeastern Conference competition next week against No. 11 Georgia.

The Vols can't get caught looking back at the Florida game or looking ahead to Georgia's visit.

"We suffered every gamut of emotions you can, but you know what?" Tennessee coach Butch Jones said. "It's time to go. It's go time. That's what makes football. We live in a week-to-week season. We live in a week-to-week life."

UMass (0-4) faced three SEC teams last year and was competitive in each of those games.

The Minutemen lost 24-7 at Florida and 34-28 at South Carolina and fell 47-35 to Mississippi State at Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL's New England Patriots. UMass led Mississippi State at halftime and only trailed Florida 10-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

UMass is hoping the experiences at Florida and South Carolina can help the Minutemen understand the atmosphere they'll encounter at Neyland Stadium.

"We talked a little bit about that, of making sure that we get off to a good start," UMass coach Mark Whipple said. "It doesn't mean we've got to score a bunch of points. We just can't gift wrap anything for the opponent on both sides of the ball."