Surging Riders face stiff test against Stamps

Sunday's game is the second of three contests between the Riders and Stamps this year.

Calgary beat Saskatchewan 27-10 on July 22. The Stamps were up 17-0 by halftime, tallying five sacks of Glenn.

The Roughriders' lone interception that game was a serendipitous bounce out of linebacker Henoc Muamba's hands into those of now-benched Sam Williams.

The Riders, and especially their secondary, have been playing with an added boost of confidence over their last five games, seemingly bearing little resemblance to the starting rotation from July.

Gainey chalks it up to the defensive backs spending more time together on and off the field, whether it's in the film room or away from football altogether.

"Right before each game, just to get out and get outside of the football atmosphere, and just get to know each other as brothers and teammates," he said.

And he and his teammates are now making hawkish plays on the ball, instead of waiting for lucky bounces, something that Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell noted this week at practice in Calgary.

"They're definitely one of the best in the league at finding the football and creating turnovers," he told reporters on Wednesday, making note of Gainey, too.

"He is a product of what obviously that entire defence is … he's not one of the guys you say 'he can play (defensive back) because he can't catch,'" Mitchell said. "The guy can make plays on the football and he does a good job of it.

If Mitchell is to avoid upping his interception count this year — currently at eight, matching his 2016 total — the best way to do so "is just understanding what they're doing and what they're trying to do to you," without worrying about every single defensive look he might face, he said.

