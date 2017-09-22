Brazil negotiates friendlies against Japan and England

SAO PAULO — Brazil is only a few bureaucratic details away from confirming friendlies against Japan and England in November.

The Brazilian Football Confederation was in advanced negotiations for matches against Japan in the French city of Lille and days later in London against England, spokesman Vinicius Rodrigues told the Associated Press on Friday.

Brazil and Japan have already qualified for the World Cup in Russia next year.

England leads Group F of European qualifiers by five points with two games to play, and is close to securing a spot.