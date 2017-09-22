Tale of the tape shows Hendrick Motorsports slumping in '17

Other playoff drivers were not impressed with the decision.

"That was a big penalty," playoff driver Ryan Newman said to laughter.

Denny Hamlin, who had Xfinity and Cup wins at Richmond ruled encumbered by NASCAR, called the penalty levied against Elliot, "a misdemeanour."

"NASCAR didn't deem that a very big penalty, so there must not have been any intent there. I guess it was all an accident," he said.

The loss in driver points dropped Elliott from sixth place to eighth place in the post-season standings. There are two races remaining in the opening round of the playoffs.

The issue with Elliott's car surrounded a piece of tape applied to the rear spoiler in what other teams believed was an effort to gain more downforce. Photos and videos were presented to NASCAR that appeared to not only show the tape, but also a crew member removing the tape following the race.

"We're going to use whatever is available to us," NASCAR executive Jim Cassidy said.

Veteran crew chief Kenny Francis replaced Gustafson at New Hampshire. Elliott took the blame for the wreck.

"That is not what we needed; we are behind this weekend now, so that is never good," he said. "I hate to put everybody in this situation."

HMS replaced Kahne crew chief Keith Rodden with Darian Grubb, who led Tony Stewart to a NASCAR championship in 2011, for the rest of the season. Kahne has been with Hendrick Motorsports since 2012, but the team bought him out of his contract for next season. He'll drive next year for Leavine Family Racing in the No. 95 Chevrolet Camaro. Kahne, who earned his playoff spot with a win in the Brickyard 400, is 15th in the standings and in danger of being among the bottom four drivers cut from the playoffs next week.

Alex Bowman will replace Earnhardt in the 88 and William Byron takes Kahne's spot in the 5. Bowman (24), Elliott (21) and Byron (19) will surely lean on the 42-year-old Johnson in 2018. Just two years ago, Hendrick, who was not available for comment, fielded a lineup stuffed with veterans Johnson, Earnhardt and four-time champ Jeff Gordon.

Hendrick underwent shuffling behind the scenes this summer when longtime general manager Doug Duchardt, who helped lead and shape the organization for 13 years, resigned and the front office was restructured.

"It hasn't been a hostile environment by any stretch, but without a doubt there has been time and effort devoted in areas other than fine-tuning race cars," Johnson said. "I think the added responsibility to some, responsibility shifting to others, the collaborative work involved to elevate the company, is only making us stronger and better. And I think we're going to net out in a great spot in the end."

Though Hendrick's cars have struggled to find speed, Johnson would never be counted out. If he holds the Cup trophy over his head at Homestead, Hendrick's struggles will largely be forgotten.

"Winning does supersede all," Johnson said.

