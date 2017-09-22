Goran Dragic back with Heat after summer title for Slovenia

MIAMI — A quick summary of the last few weeks in the life of Miami guard Goran Dragic:

He led Slovenia, his mother's homeland and the place he calls home, to an improbable gold medal at the European Championships. The title game came against Serbia, his father's homeland and a place where he still has relatives.

He was the tournament's MVP . He received one of Slovenia's highest civilian honours. He was brought to tears by a gift of a jersey from the mother of his idol, the late star Drazen Petrovic.

And through it all, the words of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra echoed in his head — winning a championship is usually more demanding mentally than physically.

"Now I fully understand what he means," Dragic said.

It's a lesson Dragic hopes to put to more use starting next week, when he returns to the U.S. and the Heat begin training camp. The only true point guard on Miami's roster, Dragic is going to be a major key if the Heat are to return to the playoffs and contend in the Eastern Conference. And coming off his MVP showing at EuroBasket, the Heat hope his game keeps elevating.

"He looked sensational," Spoelstra said of his point guard's play at EuroBasket. "I'm so happy for him, so proud of that accomplishment, this most unlikely championship. Slovenia is a country of only 2 million. It's smaller than the city of Miami. And to beat the powerhouses over there, but also to see how passionate Goran was about trying to lead this team to the title."

Dragic averaged 22.6 points and 5.1 assists in the nine games. His 35 points in the title game was the high for the tournament.

He told Spoelstra in June he was all-in on trying to deliver Slovenia its first gold medal.

"He trained extremely diligently for this," Spoelstra said. "And he competed and led at such a high level. You could just see the emotions pouring out of him. I talked to him on the phone after they won and he said, 'This is one of the hardest things I've ever done.'"