Oilers beat Canucks to stay perfect in pre-season

EDMONTON — Kailer Yamamoto is definitely making a strong case for a longer look with the Edmonton Oilers.

Yamamoto and Iiro Pakarinen both had two goals as the Oilers emerged with a 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Drafted 22nd overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Yamamoto has four goals and an assist in three pre-season games.

"I just expected to come in and work as hard as a I could to be the player I am and not do too much, just to stick with what I can do," said Yamamoto, a five-foot-eight forward out of Spokane, Wash., who had 99 points with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League last season. "I think I have been playing smart and have been doing a good job keeping my head up against the bigger guys.

"I'm still trying to figure out the systems. My game has been good, but it can still be better... This all almost feels surreal."

Leon Draisiatl also scored for the Oilers, who are perfect in pre-season play with a 4-0 record.

The German forward likes the poise he has seen out of Yamamoto to this point.

"It's really impressive," Draisaitl said. "He understands the game really well. He's a fearless little guy. He doesn't shy away from getting in there and that's the most important thing. He has a really good hockey sense and a knack for finding the net and making plays."

"He knows how to play with his size," added Oilers head coach Todd McLellan. "The more structured the game gets, the better he plays."

Michael Carcone, Anton Rodin and Jalen Chatfield replied for the Canucks (2-3-0) who dressed what is primarily their American Hockey League roster with the bulk of the usual team in China to play the L.A. Kings.