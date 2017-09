Arenado powers Rockies to slump-ending win over Padres

"I knew from then on — that was going to break the ice, our offence was going to be in a different gear," Story said.

Two outs later, Desmond followed with his sixth homer, also an opposite-field drive.

Story led off the seventh with his 22nd homer, offsetting Lyles' run-scoring single in the fifth. Story also made a diving stab at shortstop to bolster Gray.

The lead grew to 4-1 when a single from Jonathan Lucroy scored Desmond in the seventh.

Grey maintained his recent form, allowing fewer than four runs for the 12th consecutive start.

"I feel more comfortable every time out," he said.

Grey struck out eight and walked one, lowering his ERA to 3.62. He has a 1.44 ERA over his past four outings away from Denver.

"When he was attacking, he was dominant," Padres manager Andy Green said. "We just didn't do much against him."

Green called it a "step forward" for Lyles, who struck out five while facing the minimum 12 batters through four innings.

It was the second time Lyles faced Colorado since the Rockies designated him for assignment July 29.

NESHEK DELIVERS

Side-arm reliever Pat Neshek stranded two baserunners to preserve a 4-1 lead in the seventh.

MARGOT COUNTERPUNCHES

After Gray's 96-mph pitch near the head drove him to the dirt, Padres rookie Manuel Margot rifled a triple, his team-high seventh, later in the at-bat.

LIKING SAN DIEGO

Desmond's homer was his fourth this season at San Diego, one short of Arenado's single-season club record at the downtown ballpark.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (1-3, 6.23) will make his first start Saturday since getting only one out -- the shortest start of his career -- Sept. 14 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bettis, who allowed five runs, was given extra time between starts this week to work on sharpening his pitches.

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (12-10, 4.12). He will take a 3.18 ERA over his past 18 starts into the start against Colorado, his team from 2009-14. He is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA against the Rockies in two career starts, both this season.

