WHL Roundup: Brandon downs Regina 8-1

HURRICANES 6 TIGERS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Dylan Cozens and Jadon Joseph each scored twice as the Hurricanes toppled Medicine Hat.

Giorgio Estephan and Zane Franklin also scored for Lethbridge.

Mark Rassell and Gary Haden scored for the Tigers (0-1-0).

Stuart Skinner kicked out 37 shots for Lethbridge. Michael Bullion stopped 37 shots for Medicine Hat.

BRONCOS 5 BLADES 2

SASKATOON — Glenn Gawdin scored twice as Swift Current beat the Blades.

Conner Chaulk, Riley Stotts and Artyom Minulin also scored for the Broncos (1-0-0).

Caleb Fantillo and Bradly Goethals scored for the Blades (0-1-0).

Joel Hofer turned away 23 shots for Swift Current. Ryan Kubic made 27 saves for Saskatoon.

ROCKETS 6 BLAZERS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Brodan Salmond made 33 saves as the Rockets downed Kamloops.

Kyle Topping scored twice for Kelowna (1-0-0), which also got goals from Kole Lind, Tomas Soustal, Liam Kindree and Jack Cowell.

Justin Sigrist and Nolan Kneen scored for the Blazers (0-1-0).

Kyle Dumba combined with Dylan Ferguson for 31 saves for Kamloops.

ROYALS 7 GIANTS 1

VICTORIA — Matthew Phillips netted a hat trick as the Royals defeated Vancouver.

Ryan Peckford struck twice while Igor Martynov and Dino Kambeitz also scored for Victoria (1-0-0).

Ty Ronning scored for the Giants (0-1-0).

Dean McNabb and Griffen Outhouse combined for 35 saves for the Royals. David Tendeck allowed seven goals on 27 shots for Vancouver.

CHIEFS 4 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Dawson Weatherill turned aside 28 shots for Spokane in its win over the Cougars.

Hudson Elynuik, Taylor Ross, Riley Woods and Ty Smith scored for the Chiefs (1-0-0).

Nikita Popugaev and Ethan O'Rourke responded for the Cougars (0-1-0).

Tavin Grant made 27 saves for Prince George.

ICE 3 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Gilian Kohler broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third as Kootenay edged the Hitmen.

Michael King had a pair of goals for Kootenay (1-0-0).

Jake Kryski and Vladislav Yeryomenko found the back of the net for Calgary (0-1-0).

Bailey Brkin made 35 saves for the Ice. Nick Schneider stopped 28 shots for the Hitmen.

By The Canadian Press