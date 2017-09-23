Presidents Cup, US capsules

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A capsule look at the American team for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club. Listed in the order they made the team:
DUSTIN JOHNSON
Age: 33.
Ranking: 1.
Worldwide victories: 16.
2017 victories: Genesis Open, WGC-Mexico Championship, WGC-Dell Match Play, The Northern Trust.
Majors: US Open (2016).
Presidents Cup appearances: 2.
Record: 4-4-1.
Presidents Cup moment: Motivation from not even be considered for the 2013 team even though he was 12th in the standings.
___
JORDAN SPIETH
Age: 24.
Ranking: 2.
Worldwide victories: 14.
2017 victories: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Travelers Championship, British Open.
Majors: Masters (2015), US Open (2015), British Open (2017).
Presidents Cup appearances: 2.
Record: 5-4-0.
Presidents Cup moment: Making a hole-in-one in a practice round with Tiger Woods at his first Presidents Cup in 2013 when he was 20.
___
JUSTIN THOMAS
Age: 24.
Ranking: 4.
Worldwide victories: 6.
2017 victories: Tournament of Champions, Sony Open, PGA Championship, Dell Technologies Championship.
Majors: PGA Championship (2017).
Presidents Cup appearances: None.
Record: 0-0-0.
Presidents Cup moment: Making his first U.S. team by finishing 3rd in the standings.
___
RICKIE FOWLER
Age: 28.
Ranking: 7.
Worldwide victories: 7.
2017 victories: Honda Classic.
Majors: None.
Presidents Cup appearances: 1.
Record: 1-3-0.
Presidents Cup moment: Teaming with Jimmy Walker to win the first Presidents Cup match he played. It took him nine tries to win his first Ryder Cup match.
___
DANIEL BERGER
Age: 24.
Ranking: 24.
Worldwide victories: 2.
2017 victories: FedEx St. Jude Classic.
Majors: None.
Presidents Cup appearances: None.
Record: 0-0-0.
Presidents Cup moment: Getting his taste of a team moment by being invited to a practice round at Hazeltine last year for the Ryder Cup.
___
BROOKS KOEPKA
Age: 27.
Ranking: 11.
Worldwide victories: 4.
2017 victories: US Open.
Majors: US Open (2017).
Presidents Cup appearances: None.
Record: 0-0-0.
Presidents Cup moment: Playing nearly every week at the end of 2015 in a desperate bid to make the team or be considered for a captain's pick.
___
KEVIN KISNER
Age: 33.
Ranking: 26.
Worldwide victories: 2.
2017 victories: Colonial.
Majors: None.
Presidents Cup appearances: None.
Record: 0-0-0.
Presidents Cup moment: Winning for the second straight season to wrap up a spot on his first team.
___
PATRICK REED
Age: 27.
Ranking: 20.
Worldwide victories: 5.
2017 victories: None.
Majors: None.
Presidents Cup appearances: 1.
Record: 1-2-1.
Presidents Cup moment: Having a different partner in all three matches he played in South Korea.
___
MATT KUCHAR
Age: 39.
Ranking: 13.
Worldwide victories: 8.
2017 victories: None.
Majors: None.
Presidents Cup appearances: 3.
Record: 4-7-2.
Presidents Cup moment: The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" fist pump he did with Tiger Woods as partners at Muirfield Village in 2013.
___
KEVIN CHAPPELL
Age: 31.
Ranking: 25.
Worldwide victories: 1.
2017 victories: Valero Texas Open.
Majors: None.
Presidents Cup appearances: None.
Record: 0-0-0.
Presidents Cup moment: Not realizing how badly he wanted to be on the team until he couldn't fall asleep the night before the final qualifying round. He finished 10th.
___
CHARLEY HOFFMAN
Age: 40.
Ranking: 23.
Worldwide victories: 4.
2017 victories: None.
Majors: None.
Presidents Cup appearances: None.
Record: 0-0-0.
Presidents Cup moment: Falling out of the 10th and final qualifying spot in the last by a fraction of a point, and then being picked for his first teams two days later.
___
PHIL MICKELSON
Age: 47.
Ranking: 30.
Worldwide victories: 45.
2017 victories: None.
Majors: Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), British Open (2013), PGA Championship (2005).
Presidents Cup appearances: 12.
Record: 23-16-2.
Presidents Cup moment: Being a captain's pick for the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994. That was the start of 23 consecutive U.S. teams.
By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
