Trump's comments about anthem, Curry inflame sports stars

Other players have protested in different ways over the past season since Kaepernick began sitting during the 2016 preseason.

"That's a total disrespect of everything that we stand for," Trump said, encouraging owners to act. He added, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired."

On Saturday, Trump echoed his stance.

"If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem," Trump wrote in an afternoon pair of tweets. "If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!"

Plenty of other current and former stars from across sports weighed in Saturday. Richard Sherman of Seattle Seahawks said the president's behaviour is "unacceptable and needs to be addressed." NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell strongly backed his league's players, calling Trump's words "divisive" — as did New York Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, who also said the president's comments were inappropriate and offensive.

"Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities," Goodell said in a statement.

Trump also bemoaned what he called a decline in violence in football, noting that it's "not the same game" because players are now either penalized or thrown out of games for aggressive tackles.

"No man or woman should ever have to choose a job that forces them to surrender their rights," DeMaurice Smith, the NFL Players Association executive director, said Saturday. "No worker nor any athlete, professional or not, should be forced to become less than human when it comes to protecting their basic health and safety."

Trump has met with some teams already in his first year in office.

Clemson visited the White House this year after winning the College Football Playoff, some members of the New England Patriots went after the Super Bowl victory and the Chicago Cubs went to the Oval Office in June to commemorate their World Series title. The Cubs also had the larger and more traditional visit with President Barack Obama in January, four days before the Trump inauguration.

North Carolina, the reigning NCAA men's basketball champion, said Saturday it will not visit the White House this season. The Tar Heels cited scheduling conflicts.

Warriors forward Draymond Green said the good news was that Golden State won't have to talk about going to the White House again — unless they win another title during the Trump presidency.

"Michelle Obama said it best," Green said. "She said it best. They go low. We go high. He beat us to the punch. Happy the game is over."

Reynolds reported from Miami. AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley in Oakland, California contributed to this story.

By Catherine Lucey And Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press