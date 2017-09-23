Man U to check CCTV to find offensive Lukaku chant culprits

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Manchester United will review CCTV footage from its match against Southampton on Saturday to identify supporters who ignored the club's request to stop performing an offensive chant about forward Romelu Lukaku.

The controversial chant was heard last week at Old Trafford in the Champions League and was quickly condemned by the anti-discrimination group Kick It Out.

United responded with comments from Lukaku, who thanked fans for their support but implored them to stop using the chant.

However, on Saturday in Southampton, a section of supporters was once more heard singing the same racist stereotype about Lukaku, a Belgian who is black.