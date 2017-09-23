UNC team skipping White House visit due to schedule conflict

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina's national championship men's basketball team will not visit the White House because of a scheduling conflict.

Team spokesman Steve Kirschner said Saturday that Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams and the players were willing to go, and the university and White House tried "eight or nine" dates but none worked.

The Tar Heels, who beat Gonzaga in April to win their latest national title, visited the White House after their 2009 championship. The team was not invited when they won the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted that Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is no longer invited to the White House because of what the president called hesitation by the two-time NBA MVP in deciding whether to make the traditional trip by the NBA champions to Washington.