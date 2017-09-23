Schor passes James Madison over Maine 28-10

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Bryan Schor tossed four touchdown passes, including three straight in the second half to open up a close game, and defending FCS champion James Madison topped Maine 28-10 on Saturday.

Schor finished 21 of 31 for 281 yards, while Marcus Marshall ground up 135 yards on 19 carries for the Dukes (4-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Conference).

Maine (1-2, 0-2) went ahead 10-7 early in the third quarter on Josh Mack's 6-yard touchdown run. JMU responded after a short punt with a three-play, 40-yard drive, most of which came on Schor's 22-yard touchdown pass to David Eldridge. In the fourth quarter, Schor hooked up with Taylor Woods from 9 yards and Ezrah Archie on a 3-yard scoring pass to pull away from the Black Bears.

Mack carried 24 times for 144 yards for Maine. Chris Ferguson completed 17 of 34 attempts for 126 yards, but also tossed three interceptions.