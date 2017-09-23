Michigan loses starting quarterback with undisclosed injury

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight was injured on a sack, left the game and headed straight to the locker room late in the first quarter Saturday at Purdue.

The senior was hit by linebacker Markus Bailey and then appeared to take a knee to the head from defensive tackle Eddy Wilson with 5:11 to go. School officials did not have an immediate update on the injury or the possibility of Speight's return.

The Wolverines starter stayed on the ground for several minutes before finally getting up and walking gingerly to the locker room with four doctors or trainers.

John O'Korn replaced Speight on the Wolverines' next series.