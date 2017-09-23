St. Thomas beats St. John's with D3 record crowd of 37,355

MINNEAPOLIS — The St. John's-St. Thomas rivalry game always draws a big crowd. This was an all-timer, with official attendance of 37,355 to obliterate the NCAA Division III record.

The Tommies used a stingy defence to hang on for a 20-17 victory over the Johnnies on Saturday at Target Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins, who played on the road. The only bigger Twins crowd this season was the opener on April 3 that drew 39,615 fans.

The NCAA does not officially recognize attendance records. The website d3football.com tracked St. John's-St. Thomas games as four of the five biggest crowds in Division III history. The previous mark was set on Oct. 8, 2016, with 17,535 fans watching Wisconsin-Oshkosh play at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

