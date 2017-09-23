Logan Brown, Senators down Canadiens 5-1

"It feels good to definitely keep the confidence up. I feel I had a good first game and I wanted to carry it on here. I had a really good opportunity with my line mates and I wanted to make the most out of it and have fun."

The Senators went into the third period with a comfortable 4-1 lead thanks to a pair of goals in each of the first two periods.

Jeremy Gregoire had the game's first scoring chance but his shot rang off the post behind Anderson in the Ottawa goal.

Seconds later Brown opened the scoring at four minutes when he deposited a rebound off a Bobby Ryan shot past Montoya.

Brown picked up his second point of the period when Reinhart scored from the top of the crease at 9:52 to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.

Oduya put the Senators up 3-0 just 90 seconds into the second period with a slap shot from the face-off circle that went through the legs of Montoya.

"This is an opportunity every time you step on the ice to put your best foot forward. We just came out a little slow maybe and they ran with it. Personally, for myself, I felt better as the game went on, but there's some you want back," Montoya said.

"It's all about confidence and being mentally sharp. You just want to make sure you're sticking to your fundamentals and you're not going outside the box trying to make saves or do things you normally do."

The Senators were in complete control of the second period as they outshot the Canadiens 12-4 in the middle period. They went up 4-0 nine minutes in when Stone, standing at the side of the net, redirected a point shot from Maxime Lajoie past Montoya.

The period wasn't a complete waste for the Canadiens, as Hudon beat Anderson with a wrister to the top corner at 12:12 to get Montreal on the board.

"We had some highlights, but it's difficult to be happy with highlights after a loss like that," Hudon explained.

"There are things I certainly need to improve on, that's for sure. It wasn't my best game. We'll go home now and work on some of the details and work on the little things that (coach|) Claude (Julien) has been asking us to do since the beginning of camp and that we didn't do tonight.'

Notes: Ottawa has three pre-season games remaining, one at Winnipeg, one at Montreal and a neutral site game in Charlottetown against the New Jersey Devils.. Montreal has a home-and-home with Toronto and will host Ottawa and Florida to conclude their pre-season

By Darren Desaulniers, The Canadian Press