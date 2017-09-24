Gubrud throws for 549 yards, sparks EWU over Montana 48-41

McPherson's second touchdown catch on a 50-yard throw from Gubrud tied the game at 27-27.

Montana (2-2, 0-1) jumped back in front on a 14-yard scoring run from Alijah Lee, but Eastern Washington scored the next 21 points. Gubrud's 3-yard scoring run tied it, and he tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Nic Sblendorio to put the Eagles up for good, 41-34, with 6:49 left.

Eastern's final score came on a 10-yard run from Antoine Custer, Jr., after Montana gave up the ball on downs at its own 20.

Gubrud, a junior, also had a 24-yard scoring pass to Brandon Purdy in the first half. Sblendorio had 18 catches for 189 yards. If Markell Sanders hadn't picked off Gubrud in the third quarter, Gubrud may have been more dominant. As it was he bought time and found receivers alone in the flat all game.

"They did everything that they that we'd do (on defence)," said Gubrud, who was 44 of 65 passing. "They were just who we saw on film and so we were ready for it."

Jensen, a redshirt freshman making his first start in place of injured Reese Phillips, threw for 358 yards and two scores. He had a 2-yard run to cap a 78-yard drive to give Montana a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter. The Griz stretched the lead to 14-3 after Jeremy Calhoun scored from two yards out with 3:05 to play in the first.

Jensen's second touchdown pass went to Sammy Akem with 50 seconds left in the game. Montana tried to onside kick but it went out of bounds.

THE TAKEAWAY

EASTERN WASHINGTON: It was a big road test for the Eagles. With 25,944 in attendance, the Eagles were able to dominate the second half with 397 yards of offence. Gubrud threw for 331 yards in the second half, including 219 yards in the third quarter.

"Very hard (place to win)," Best said. "It's just an awesome game, overall. Just an awesome game to be part of. I'd love to look back the last 20 years and tell me where it doesn't come down to the final onside kick or the final series, or final touchdown."

MONTANA: The Grizzlies' offence faltered in the second half, leaving a defence that came up with a fumble and interception but still ran out of gas. Josh Buss had 17 tackles and a sack.

UP NEXT

EASTERN WASHINGTON: The Eagles stay in Big Sky Conference play with a home game against Sacramento State on Saturday.

MONTANA: The Grizzlies take to the road for a conference game against Portland State on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Fritz Neighbor, The Associated Press