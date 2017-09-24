Chacin, Padres shut down Rockies 5-0 on combined 5-hitter

This is the first time in Rockies history they have been shut out three times in a four-game span in a season. The last time they were shut out three times on one road trip was in 2009.

"We're not making good contact overall," manager Bud Black said. "Even though tonight we had some guys we couldn't get the big hit again and that has been the common theme that at-bats have not resulted in not a lot of hard hit balls consistently.

"Some of it was pitching. Chacin pitched well. But overall our at-bats haven't been up to most of the guys' standards and we have to turn that around."

The Rockies stranded nine baserunners.

"I wish I had the answer," Black said. "It's not from guys not getting to the cage early or watching video. In the last three of four games, we have not been able to get that key hit. We need the key hit. We had the bases loaded, guys on first and second two times. It's more our lack of not getting the clutch hit."

Rockies starter Chad Bettis (1-4) was chased after allowing Yangervis Solarte's RBI single with two outs in the fifth.

San Diego scored again with one out in the sixth when rookie pinch-hitter Christian Villanueva's chopper in front of the plate brought in Cory Spangenberg. Pitcher Antonio Senzatela fielded the ball and flipped it to catcher Jonathan Lucroy but it was too late. Spangenberg opened the inning with a single and Austin Hedges followed with a double.

The Padres added three runs in the ninth on a grounder by pinch-hitter Erick Aybar, an error by first baseman Ian Desmond and a sacrifice fly by Margot.

Bettis allowed one run and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, struck out three and walked two.

CONTEXT

"The Padres have been playing good, credit to them," Desmond said. "They are playing the spoiler but at the same time I believe we are a better team than they are."

HOME COOKING

Chacin went 9-3 with a 1.79 ERA in 16 starts at Petco Park this year. His last start of the year will be at San Francisco next weekend.

"You have to feel comfortable at home," he said. "Every time I pitch at home I feel really great and I make my pitches."

UP NEXT

Rockies: Rookie RHP German Marquez (10-7, 4.41) is scheduled to start the finale of the four-game series. He is 1-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two starts against San Diego.

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (8-10, 4.57) is set to go for the Padres in their home finale.

By Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press