Arizona State upsets No. 24 Oregon on late field goal

The Sun Devils scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and had a comfortable 17-7 lead nearing the end of the first half.

But with 37 seconds to play, Ryan Newsome muffed an Oregon punt and the Ducks' La'Mar Winston jumped on the ball at the Arizona State 12-yard line. Royce Freeman swept around left end for a touchdown, his school-record 54th, on the next play and the Ducks were down just 17-14 at halftime.

The teams traded touchdowns to start before the Sun Devils grinded out 75 yards in 15 plays to go up 14-7 on Wilkins' 3-yard touchdown pass to Harry.

Arizona State surprised the Ducks with an onside kick and drove downfield for Ruiz's 29-yard field goal that boosted the Sun Devils' lead to 17-7.

Arizona State scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half.

Oregon was 1 for 11 on third downs.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: The Ducks were on their way back under first-year coach Willie Taggart but suffered a setback in the desert and it will be interesting to see how they respond.

Arizona State: A big win over a ranked team will ease the pressure on coach Todd Graham, who's been on the hot seat after a sub-par season.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks play their conference home opener next Saturday night against California.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils hit the road for their first Pac-12 game away from home Saturday at Stanford.

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press