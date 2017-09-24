Revs beat Toronto FC 2-1, deny Shield-clinching opportunity

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Lee Nguyen and Kei Kamara scored late goals and the New England Revolution, with a 2-1 win, denied Toronto FC an opportunity to clinch the MLS Supporters' Shield on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Federico Higuain had three assists in Columbus' 3-2 victory over New York Red Bulls and Vancouver moved closer to securing first place in the Western Conference with a 2-1 home victory over Colorado.

Nguyen opened the scoring for New England in the 82nd minute with his 50th career goal, taking Chris Tierney's lead pass from midfield and finishing through a defensive deflection.

Toronto FC's Nicolas Hasler equalized two minutes later with a right-footed volley off Michael Bradley's diagonal cross.