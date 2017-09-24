Wyoming beat Hawaii in overtime 28-21 on INT

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Linebacker Cassh Maluia intercepted a tipped pass in overtime, giving Wyoming a 28-21 win over Hawaii Saturday night.

After the teams battled to a 21-21 tie at the end of regulation, Wyoming scored on the first play of its overtime possession when Josh Allen rolled out to his right and hit James Price in the end zone for a 25-yard TD pass.

On Hawaii's ensuing possession, Diocemy Saint Juste gained 10 yards on a carry. Wyoming defence end Garrett Crall then tipped a pass by Hawaii's Dru Brown into the arms of a diving Maluia.

Trey Woods led Wyoming (2-2, 1-0 Mountain West) with 135 rushing yards on 15 carries and a 34-yard touchdown. Tyler Hall had a 97-yard kickoff return for the touchdown.

Allen completed 9 of 19 passes for 92 yards.

Saint Juste led Hawaii (2-2, 0-1) with 120 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown.

Brown completed 29 of 40 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown. He had two passes intercepted.

THE TAKEAWAY

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors failed in a bid for their first 3-1 start to a season since 2007. The loss to Wyoming leaves Hawaii with just one victory in the Mountain Time zone since it joined the Mountain West Conference in 2012.

Wyoming: The Cowboys have won nine of their last 11 home games, dating back to the last game of the 2015 season. Their two losses came against San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference championship game last year and against Oregon last week.