Brees throws 3 TDs, Saints dominate Panthers 34-13

"I feel like if I play better the outcome is different," Newton said. "The onus is on me."

The Panthers (2-1), who were already without injured Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen, lost wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter to a knee injury; his leg got bent back awkwardly after being dragged down from behind. Benjamin tore his ACL in the same knee two years ago. Coach Ron Rivera offered no indication on the seriousness of the injury, saying Benjamin will be re-evaluated by doctors on Monday.

Carolina's only real offence was essentially limited to rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 101 yards receiving on nine catches.

"We can't keep letting teams off the hook by having a long drive and getting in the red zone and coming away with three points," Newton said.

NO DOUBTING THOMAS: Carolina had no answer early on for Thomas, who caught five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on the Saints' opening drive. Thomas finished with 87 yards receiving on seven catches. "We came out with more intensity and a sense of urgency," Thomas said. "We attacked them; we did not let them attack us."

GINN'S REVENGE

The Saints led 17-6 when Ginn beat cornerback James Bradberry down the middle of the field for a 40-yard touchdown reception to break it open. It was the same type of big play Ginn provided for the Panthers in previous seasons. The Panthers didn't re-sign Ginn after he became a free agent earlier this off-season. "It felt great," Ginn said. "It meant a lot to me. My teammates were behind me."

QB COMPARISON

Brees has thrown for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions in his last four games against the Panthers. Newton entered the game with 19 career touchdown passes and seven interceptions against the Saints. This marked the first time he's ever thrown more than one interception in a game against New Orleans.

GANO STAYS PERFECT: Panthers kicker Graham Gano entered training camp in a battle for his job, but the veteran added two more field goals on Sunday and is 8 for 8 on the season.

DICKSON A NONFACTOR: Ed Dickson replaced Olsen at tight end for the Panthers, but was a nonfactor in the passing game. Instead, most of Newton's underneath passes went to McCaffrey. Olsen's streak of playing in 160 straight games came to an end due to a broken foot.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: At least a dozen Saints players sat on the bench for the national anthem. None of the Panthers players on the sideline sat or kneeled in protest.

INJURIES

Saints: DT David Perry, added to the 53-man roster this week, left with a left leg injury in the first half.

Panthers: In addition to Benjamin, LB Thomas Davis left briefly with a rib injury, but did return.

UP NEXT

Saints: They head across the ocean to face the Miami Dolphins in London next Sunday.

Panthers: They travel to New England next Sunday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press