Pivetta throws 6 strong innings, Phillies beat Braves 2-0

Aaron Altherr's run-scoring double to left off A.J. Minter in the eighth stretched the lead to 2-0.

Hector Neris pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 24th save in 27 chances. Neris is 18-for-18 in save opportunities since June 28.

Freddie Freeman led off the ninth with a single and moved to second on Kurt Suzuki's one-out single up the middle. Neris struck out Rio Ruiz and pinch-hitter Matt Adams to end the game.

Ender Inciarte had three singles, continuing his push for 200 hits. His 197 hits are the most for Atlanta since Andruw Jones' 199 in 2000. The last Braves player to reach 200 hits was Marquis Grissom with 207 in 1996.

Inciarte was stranded on third in the sixth, when he led off with a single and advanced on groundouts by Johan Comargo and Freeman. The inning ended with a groundout to first by Nick Markakis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Freeman had one hit in his return to Atlanta's lineup after missing Saturday night's game with a stomach virus.

ATTENDANCE TOTAL

The attendance was 33,183, bringing the Braves' total to 2,505,297 in their first season at their new park. It's the most the Braves have drawn since 2013, their last playoff season. In 2016, their final season at Turner Field, the total was 2,020,914.

STRONG ARM

Right fielder Markakis threw out Phillies baserunners at second base in the first and third. Cesar Hernandez led off the game with a single but was thrown out in his attempt for a double . In the third, Jorge Alfaro singled off the right field wall and again Markakis made an accurate throw to second for the out.

Markakis is the first Atlanta outfielder with two or more assists in a game since Jason Heyward on Aug. 27, 2012 at San Diego.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (12-10, 3.56) will start when the Phillies return to Philadelphia to open a series against A.J. Cole and the Nationals on Monday night.

Braves: RHP Lucas Sims (2-5, 5.14) and LHP Max Fried (1-0, 4.41) are scheduled to start Monday's doubleheader to open a four-game series at the Mets on Monday.

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press