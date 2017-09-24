U Sports Roundup: No. 1 Carabins win again

MONTREAL — Marc-Antoine Dequoy returned an interception back 66 yards for a touchdown just before halftime as the No. 1 Montreal Carabins beat the McGill Redmen 16-3 on Sunday in U Sports football action.

It was one of two interceptions on the day for Dequoy, who added two tackles for the Carabins (3-0).

Montreal quarterback Samuel Caron was 19 of 28 for 159 yards and was intercepted once. Will Altema had 13 carries for 104 yards.

Frederic Paquette-Perrault completed 31-of-46 passes for 343 yards but was intercepted three times for the Redmen (1-3).