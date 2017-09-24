Atlanta extends home unbeaten streak to 12, beats Impact 2-0

ATLANTA — Hector Villalba and Jeff Larentowicz each scored, Brad Guzan had his second straight shutout, and Atlanta beat the Montreal Impact 2-0 on Sunday to extend United's home unbeaten streak to 12 games.

Atlanta (14-8-7) moved into third in the Eastern Conference, three points back of playoff-clinching New York City FC. Montreal (11-13-6) trails the New York Red Bulls by three points for the final playoff spot.

Villalba opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a long-distance shot for his 12th goal of the season. Larentowicz scored his first goal for Atlanta in the 73rd by knocking in Julian Gressel's cross.

Gressel's eighth assist of the season is the second most for a rookie in MLS history.