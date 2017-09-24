Elliott's 61-yard field goal lifts Eagles over Giants, 27-24

After the teams traded field goals, Elliott put his name in the record books at the end.

Here's some things we learned after Philadelphia's sixth win in the last seven games against the Giants:

UNDISCIPLINED GIANTS: Beckham took an unsportsmanlike penalty for pretending to urinate like a dog. Apple had two pass-interference penalties that led to touchdowns. Left tackle Ereck Flowers committed two penalties in the final minute that allowed Philadelphia another chance in regulation. "We aren't playing smart football," coach Ben McAdoo said. "We are all irritable right now and rightfully so."

DEFIANT ODELL: Beckham said he doesn't care about unsportsmanlike penalties costing the team 15 yards on the kickoff. "I don't care if you kick from the 5-yard line on our side," Beckham said. "We need to make a play."

RUNNING BIRDS: Wendell Smallwood had 71 yards rushing on 12 carries and LeGarrette Blount had 67 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries as Philadelphia finally showed some balance on offence. Pederson called 56 passes out of 69 plays last week. But the Eagles had more running plays and more yards rushing than passing against the Giants. "Our offensive line put it on their backs to make it go, and we dialed up the run game, and great blocks, good execution," Pederson said.

VINTAGE ELI: Manning got the ball out quickly, didn't take a sack and completed 35 of 47 passes for 366 yards, three scores and two picks on a deep ball and a deflected pass.

INJURY REPORT: Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) and running back Orleans Darkwa (back) left in the fourth quarter. The Eagles lost Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf), running back Darren Sproles (wrist) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) left in the first half.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press