NFL Today, Week 3

— Eli Manning, Giants, was 35 for 47 for 366 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions in New York's 27-24 loss to Philadelphia.

Rushing

— Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, had 17 carries for 172 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, in Kansas City's 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

— Jordan Howard, Bears, had 23 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's 23-17 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

— DeMarco Murray, Titans, had 14 carries for 115 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, in Tennessee's 33-27 loss to Seattle.

— Devonta Freeman, Falcons, had 21 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta's 30-26 win over Detroit.

— Dalvin Cook, Vikings, had 27 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's 34-17 win over Tampa Bay.

Receiving

— Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, Vikings. Diggs had eight receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and Thielen had five catches for 98 yards in Minnesota's 34-17 win over Tampa Bay.

— Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars, had four catches for 62 yards and three touchdowns in Jacksonville's 44-7 win over Baltimore in London.

— Brandin Cooks, Patriots, had five catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 36-33 win over Houston.

— T.Y. Hilton, Colts, had seven receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis' 31-28 win over Cleveland.

— Sterling Shepard, Giants, had seven receptions for 133 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown, in New York's 27-24 loss to Philadelphia.

— Geronimo Allison, Packers, had six catches for 122 yards, including a 72-yarder in overtime, in Green Bay's 27-24 overtime win over Cincinnati.

— Antonio Brown, Steelers, had 10 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 23-17 loss to Chicago.

Special Teams

— Jake Elliott, Eagles, who was two of three on field goals, made a 61-yarder as time expired to give Philadelphia a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Elliott's 61-yard field goal is the longest by a rookie in NFL history and tied for the third-longest game-ending field goal, trailing only Tom Dempsey (63 yards, Nov. 8, 1970) and Matt Bryant (62 yards, Oct. 22, 2006).

— Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans, was 4 for 4 on field goals and 3 for 3 on extra points in Houston's 36-33 loss to New England.

— Jason Myers, Jaguars, was 3 for 3 on field goals and 5 for 5 on extra points in Jacksonville's 44-7 win over Baltimore in London.

— Matt Prater, Lions, was 4 for 4 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points in Detroit's 30-26 loss to Atlanta.

— Stephen Hauschka, Bills, was 3 for 3 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points in Buffalo's 26-16 win over Denver.

Defence

— Jadeveon Clowney, Texans, two sacks and returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown in Houston's 36-33 loss to Atlanta. He became the third player in Texans history with two sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown in a game, joining Mario Williams and J.J. Watt. The two sacks also matched a career high for Clowney.

— William Jackson III and Carl Lawson, Bengals. Jackson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown and Lawson added 2 1/2 sacks in Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay.

— Glover Quin, Lions, returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown in Detroit's 30-26 loss to Atlanta.

— Melvin Ingram, Chargers, had three sacks in San Diego's 24-10 loss to Kansas City.

STREAKS & STATS

The Chiefs (3-0) beat the Chargers for the seventh straight time and have won 12 straight AFC West games. ... Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green had 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' overtime loss at Green Bay. Green, who recorded his 500th reception and his 50th touchdown catch in his 89th game, joins Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald as the only players in NFL history with at least 500 catches and 50 touchdown receptions in his first 90 games. ... The Jaguars finished with 410 yards, easily outpacing their output in their first three games, and handed the Ravens their worst defeat since Nov. 9, 1997, when they lost 37-0 at Pittsburgh. ... The Browns have lost 28 of their past 30 overall and 15 consecutive on the road. ... The Chargers have lost 26 of their past 35 games dating to the start of the 2015 season, and have lost 14 of their past 15 in the division.

MILESTONES

Kansas City rookie running back Kareem Hunt had 183 scrimmage yards (172 rushing, 11 receiving), including a 69-yard touchdown run in the Chiefs' 24-10 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Hunt has six touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving) in his first three games, tied with Billy Sims (1980 Detroit Lions) and Dutch Sternaman (1920 Decatur Staleys) for the most touchdowns by a player in his first three games. Hunt, who has 538 scrimmage yards through three games, surpassed Sid Blanks of the 1964 Houston Oilers (452) for the second-most scrimmage yards by a player in his first three games. Only Sims (562) has more in his first three games. ... Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns has scored in each of the Jaguars' past three overseas games, matched Brandon Lloyd as the only players to score three touchdowns at Wembley Stadium. ... Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had nine catches, including two touchdown receptions, in the team's loss at Philadelphia. Beckham, who has 301 receptions in 45 games, reached 300 receptions in the fewest games in NFL history, surpassing Anquan Boldin, who recorded his 300th reception in his 47th game.

CLOSE CALL

Matthew Stafford's pass to Golden Tate was ruled to be just short of the end zone in the final seconds after a review, allowing Atlanta to beat the Lions 30-26. The call on the field was touchdown when Stafford connected with Tate on a slant from the 1 with 8 seconds left, but it was overturned because the receiver was down before the football reached the goal line. By rule, 10 seconds had to run off the clock and that ended the game because Detroit didn't have any timeouts.

SIDELINED

Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin left with a knee injury after the first quarter of the Panthers' 34-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The receiver's leg got bent back awkwardly after he was dragged down from behind. Benjamin tore his ACL in the same knee two years ago. ... Seattle's Doug Baldwin left in the fourth quarter with an injured groin. The Seahawks also lost linebacker Dewey McDonald to a knee injury on the opening kickoff. ... The Eagles lost Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf), running back Darren Sproles (wrist) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) in the first half against the Giants. New York also lost defensive end Olivier Vernon to an ankle injury and running back Orleans Darkwa to an injured back in the fourth quarter. A Buccaneers defence that was already without three starters took a few more hits, with linebacker Lavonte David lost in potentially the biggest blow. He had the back of his ankle rolled on inadvertently by a Vikings player during a scrum around the ball in the fourth quarter and left the field on a cart. "X-rays were negative," coach Dirk Koetter said. "That's the good news."

SPEAKING

"I definitely know that I scored a touchdown. I definitely shot that dagger 3 like Ray Allen, and I feel like I finished that game." — Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen broke off an electric run for what appeared to be a 73-yard, game-winning touchdown in overtime. But he was ruled out at the Pittsburgh 37. The Bears won the game on Jordan Howard's 19-yard touchdown run.

"Never saw one like that." — Detroit safety Glover Quin said after the Lions' loss when Golden Tate's touchdown in the final seconds was overturned following a review. He was ruled short of the goal line, and since he was inbounds and the Lions had no timeouts left, a 10-second runoff ended the game and the Falcons earned a 30-26 win.

