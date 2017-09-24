More than 200 NFL players sit or kneel during anthem

The Associated Press observed more than 200 players around the NFL kneeling or sitting during the national anthem on Sunday.

The highest total was in Washington before the nationally televised night game, where nearly the entire Oakland Raiders team protested, in addition to six Redskins. No one sat or knelt at the Pittsburgh at Chicago game, although the Steelers stayed in the tunnel. In Tennessee, both the Titans and Seattle Seahawks remained inside through the anthem.

Here's a breakdown at each game, as observed by AP reporters:

— Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins: Roughly 50 Raiders sat or kneeled, plus six Redskins.