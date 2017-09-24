Banged-up Packers beat winless Bengals 27-24 in overtime

—He won his first game in overtime.

One play that he'd like to forget: Cornerback William Jackson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter for Cincinnati. It was just the second career interception returned for a touchdown for Rodgers, and his first at Lambeau Field.

"A lot of time, a lot of time left. We've been down before," said Rodgers, who finished 28 of 42.

Other notes and takeaways from Sunday's game:

BENGALS OFFENSE: At least Cincinnati's offence finally got into the end zone. Receiver A.J. Green's 10-yard touchdown catch on the game's first possession snapped a season-opening streak of 25 possessions without a touchdown. Until Sunday, they were only able to muster three field goals over the first two weeks.

LAZOR SHOT: Quarterback Andy Dalton was 21 of 27 for 212 yards and two scores in a game that featured Bill Lazor's debut as Bengals offensive co-ordinator. Lazor replaced the fired Ken Zampese. The Packers, though, made some adjustments after halftime and got to Dalton with more pressure. The Bengals were held to just Randy Bullock's 46-yard field goal after halftime.

"I thought we got the ball to our guys and got it to them in space and let them make plays," Dalton said about the switch to Lazor. "I thought it was a good start for us, but we've got to find a way to win."

G-MAN: With Cobb out with a chest injury, Allison got more snaps. He made some big catches after halftime, including the 72-yarder in overtime. Rodgers actually threw the pass from the 13 after dropping back. Allison caught the ball at the Bengals 44, sidestepped two defenders before being taken down inside the 10 by cornerback Josh Shaw.

"Make the play. I see it. I'm locked in on it and just trust my hands make the play on it," Allison said.

HEY ROOKIES: The future might have arrived for the Packers' young secondary. Rookie Kevin King, a second-round draft pick, got his first career start at cornerback with Davon House out with a quad injury. He had an up-and-down game matched up much of the day with Green.

Fellow second-round pick Josh Jones, a safety, displayed athleticism with 12 tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hurries. He stepped up with Kentrell Brice missing the game with a groin injury and Marwin Evans leaving the game in the second half with cramps.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Most members of each team interlocked arms on their respective sidelines when the national anthem was played before kickoff. "We've got to stick together and show people that it doesn't matter what skin colour or where you come from, we can stand as one. That's what we did today," Green said.

Across the field, Rodgers stood at the sideline locking arms with tight end Richard Rodgers and backup quarterback Brett Hundley. Three Packers sat on the bench during the anthem: King, along with tight ends Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks.

