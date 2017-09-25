Valbuena helps Angels end skid with 7-5 win over Astros

HOUSTON — Luis Valbuena hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning and Justin Upton tacked on an insurance run with a solo homer in the eighth, helping the Los Angeles Angels snap a six-game skid with a 7-5 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night.

It was a much-needed victory for the Angels, who are 4 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

The Astros used a four-run third inning to lead 4-1. Brandon Phillips pulled the Angels closer with a long solo homer off the train tracks atop left field in the fourth before they tied it in the fifth by scoring on back-to-back bases-loaded walks.

Valbuena hit his bases-loaded, go-ahead double with no outs off Chris Devenski (8-5), making it 6-4.

George Springer cut the lead with his solo homer to start the seventh before Upton homered for the third time in two days when he connected off Luke Gregerson. It was his 35th homer to extend a career high.

Keynan Middleton (6-1) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win, and Blake Parker struck out one in a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

The Angels got back on track offensively after managing just three runs combined in their last three games. Mike Trout got two hits Sunday night after going 0 for 8 in the first two games against Houston, and Phillips finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Houston starter Lance McCullers allowed four hits and two runs in 3 1/3 innings in his first start since Sept. 13. It was just the second start for McCullers since July 30 as the right-hander has missed time with a back problem and arm fatigue.

Tyler Skaggs yielded six hits and four runs in five innings before Middleton struck out two in the sixth. Springer sent Cam Bedrosian's first pitch into the right-field stands for his 33rd homer.

Manager A.J. Hinch was ejected for the second time in three games when he was tossed for arguing with home plate umpire Will Little after Evan Gattis struck out to end the seventh inning.