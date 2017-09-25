South Korea names all-overseas roster for Russia test

South Korea has named an entirely overseas-based roster to start preparations for the 2018 World Cup and warm-up games between host Russia and possibly Morocco in October.

Coach Shin Tae-yong has called upon three English Premier League players for the October 7 trip to Moscow. Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has been active for the London team while Ki Sung-yueng of Swansea City and Crystal Palace's Lee Chung-yong have played little part so far due to injury and selection issues.

It is the first time that the 2002 World Cup semifinalist has given all 23 places on its roster to players active overseas.

"The K-League is in its most vital stage," Shin told a press conference in Seoul on Monday. "It is a good time to look at overseas players as we are trying to build a full squad with players for every position."