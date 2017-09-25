US Open finalists knocked out in first round in Wuhan

WUHAN, China — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and runner-up Madison Keys were knocked out of the Wuhan Open in straight-sets first-round upsets Monday.

In their first matches since the final at Flushing Meadows, 17th-ranked Stephens succumbed to 55th-ranked Chinese Wang Qiang 6-2, 6-2, while 12th-ranked Keys lost to 79th-ranked qualifier Varvara Lepchenko 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Stephens, the hardcourt tournament's 14th seed, was quickly playing catch-up as Wang, cheered on by a partisan home crowd, broke the American's second and fourth service games for a decisive 5-2 lead in the first set.

Wang capitalized by breaking Stephens twice in a row to build a 5-1 second-set lead. Stephens fought hard as the last two games went to deuce, but Wang finally secured the victory in 1 hour, 11 minutes, on her sixth match point.