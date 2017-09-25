Juventus president Andrea Agnelli banned for 1 year

ROME — Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has been banned for one year by the Italian soccer federation for his role is selling tickets to hard-core "ultra" fans that encouraged scalping.

The court also fined Juventus 300,000 euros ($350,000).

The federation's prosecutor had requested a 2 1/2-year suspension, a fine and an order to force Juventus to play two home matches behind closed doors.

Agnelli allegedly authorized the sale of season passes and other tickets. He has acknowledged meeting with Rocco Dominello, an "ultra" fan linked to the Calabrian 'ndrangheta crime mob who has since been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for scalping.