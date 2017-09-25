Ujiri supports players' right to speak out

He called it unfortunate that people "can even question" whether athletes' have the right to speak out.

"And coming from our president, it's hurtful," he said.

Casey said he did not see the anthem protests as disrespectful.

"I applaud the NFL players, the owners that were out there standing together in unity. And again it's not disrespecting our flag whatsoever."

Casey said he tells his kids and his players that you don't disrespect your flag or your country — or the office of the presidency.

"It stands for something," he said.

"But if you feel strongly about something, you have the right to speak up about it," Casey added.

Ujiri said while there's plenty of things about the U.S. that are special, "Canada is a blessing."

"I think we'd get to go to two White Houses, right? If we win a championship, hopefully, one day. I think we'll be fine with (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau," he said, drawing laughs.

Star guard DeMar DeRozan said it was "awesome" that the Raptors had the support of their coach and president — and their league.

DeRozan, who grew up in Compton, Calif., said friends have been shot by police. Even today, he said there are questions about driving a luxury car.

He said Trump had brought a lot of the firestorm on himself and the U.S.

"You've got your president on Twitter more than a 12-year-old, saying the most outrageous things for people who are just trying to do something right," he said. "It's crazy."

He supports what the NFL players are doing.

"I'm all for anything that's right," he said. "A lot of the NFL players are doing a heck of a job standing up for what they believe in. It's great to see all the guys sticking together."

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press