Labbe captures NASCAR Pinty's Series title

It may have been the only string of bad luck Alex Labbe had all season, but he was more than happy that it happened on Saturday night at Jukasa Motor Speedway as he held the NASCAR Pinty’s Series trophy over his head.

Only having to start the 200-lap Pinty’s Fall Brawl, the 24-year-old from Victoriaville, Que., retired from the race on lap 62 after having transmission problems.

What would usually be a disappointment was anything but.

“It wasn’t the way you’d want to go out, but it happens. But, it’s great to win it,” Labbe said. “It was a lot of fun. It was a dream season. That’s all on my crew. Right from the start, we wanted consistency and that’s what we got this year. We were always battling for the win in every race but tonight.”

In the 13 races on the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Labbe had five wins, 11 top-fives and 12 top-10s — tallying up 542 points.

After taking home Canada’s top stock car title, he announced his intentions to run full-time in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series in 2018.

“If you can succeed in this series, you can win everywhere,” Labbe said. “There are a variety of courses in this series. It’s fun to drive here. The series is really looking good and it’s challenging. After last year, we were able to turn things around. We were really fast, but we just had bad luck. We made a couple of changes and they’ve paid off. We had great pit stops and we just got better. The changes really paid off.”

While Labbe claimed the top prize of the night, Grimsby’s Cayden Lapcevich took home the bragging rights and checkered flag at the Pinty’s Fall Brawl.

“This was a big one,” Lapcevich said. “Ever since they put this one on the calendar, we circled it. We wanted this one. This is our home track. It was tough. There were a lot of setbacks in the race, but we were able to pull it out.”

Late race contact between Lapcevich and D.J. Kennington culminated in Lapcevich executing a bump and run pass on Donald Theetge in the final corner to claim victory.