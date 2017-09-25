Forgotten man: Derrick Favours ready to bounce back with Jazz

"Anytime a player goes through this, there's no question of a mental component," Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said. "We do appreciate that Derrick persevered and didn't complain when his role was adjusted. And adjusted appropriately because he could only handle so much of the load and minutes.

"Not only was there the physical component, the mental component and the integration as well that he just wasn't available during critical periods when the team was starting to perform."

Favours is now the healthiest he's been in nearly two years and the timing couldn't be better for the Jazz, who lost nearly 40 points per game with Hayward in Boston and Hill in Sacramento. The Jazz listed Favours at 265 pounds last season before he dropped 15-20 pounds during the summer. He improved his diet — cutting out a lot of red meat, pork and heavy foods while emphasizing lighter fare and more vegetables. Favours also worked to strengthen the muscles around his knee and focused on improving foot speed, lateral and explosive movements.

"There was a lot of frustration last year, but he handled it well," said Jazz assistant coach Antonio Lang. "He was really professional. There were some people taking some shots at him because he wasn't as efficient as he's been in the past, and he's never a guy that's going to say, 'I'm not 100 per cent.'

"When Derrick's healthy, Derrick can be back to being Derrick."

Those around the organization say there's a clear difference in the vibe surrounding Favours. He took a couple weeks to get away after the season, spending time with family and friends. He his third child, Derrick Jr., was born on July 24.

A motivated Favours now has something he has never had in Utah: A starting pass-first point guard in Ricky Rubio. And if that isn't enough, Favours is in a contract year.

"I've got a big opportunity in front of me right now," Favours said. "We're going to be a different type of offence now that Gordon is gone."

By Kareem Copeland, The Associated Press