Hawks net first win of PJHL season

The Hagersville Hawks are showing that they can pick themselves up quite quickly and earned its first win of the Provincial Junior Hockey League season.
After taking one on the chin from the Grimsby Peach Kings Friday, the Hawks bounced back with a solid 8-5 win over the Niagara Riverhawks at home Saturday.
Tycie Cowan scored his first goal of the season two minutes into the game on the powerplay. But the Riverhawks replied with Bailey Pritchard and Will Shaver, giving their team a lead after 20 minutes.
But then the Hawks went to work, with Ralph Taggart leading the way with a pair of goals in the second period, while James Bradshaw and Jacob Laurantani added one each.
Karl Lavoie was the lone Riverhawks reply.
Blake Hembruff cut the Hawks lead to one early in the third period, before the Hawks got rolling. Hayden Smith, Keaton Young and taggart all scored with the man advantage to put the game out of reach.
Cesare Calaroni scored the Riverhawks’ lone goal of the period.
Ryan Guy got the win for the Hawks making 26 saves, while his teammates fired 56 shots at Gabe Maskaluk.
Grimsby Peach King Arena is already turning into a tough place for opponents to play in this season, and the Hawls found out why Friday.
After Jacob Balca gave the Peach Kings a first period lead, Marcus Brydon, Addison DeTullio, Colin Kijowski, Brennan Smith and Daniel Scotland all added to the lead in the second frame.
Zach Carr had the only Hawks reply.
Smith and Taggart exchanged goals in the third period.
The Hawks, with its 1-3 record host the Simcoe Shamrocks Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
