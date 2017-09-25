Florida benches QB Franks, names Del Rio starter vs Vandy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 21 Florida is giving quarterback Luke Del Rio another chance to start, making the switch from Feleipe Franks after the redshirt freshman was benched in two of three games this season.

Coach Jim McElwain made the announcement Monday, choosing to go with Del Rio when the Gators (2-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) host Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday.

Del Rio completed 9 of 14 passes for 74 yards at Kentucky on Saturday, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to uncovered Freddie Swain with 43 seconds remaining that gave Florida its only lead of the game. The son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, Luke Del Rio started six games last year before injuring his right shoulder.

Del Rio was 5-1 as the starter in 2016.