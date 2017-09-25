Mudcats finally get the win they've been looking for

Being in every game is something the Dunnville Mudcats have prided themselves on in this early Provincial Junior Hockey League season. On Sunday, they were finally rewarded, after Jesse Schoeman robbed the Simcoe Shamrocks three times in overtime and Jacob DeMaeyer scored the overtime winner, giving the Mudcats a 2-1 win.
Connor Schmalz gave the Mudcats a lead just over a minute into the second period. The Shamrocks tied things up midway through the frame when Matthew Tonner got the puck by Schoeman when he crashed into the net.
After the two teams exchanged opportunities the rest of the third period and throughout the three-on-three overtime, DeMaeyer beat Gavin McLeod, who did his part to keep the Shamrocks in the game.
Schoeman ended the game with a 55-save effort, while McLeod made 58 stops.
On Friday at home, the Mudcats gave up six goals in the first period en route to a 6-5 loss to the Port Dover Sailors.
Tyler Heisey scored two goals to lead the way for the Sailors, while Steve Goeree, Isaac MacAulay, Eric Mueller, and Ashton Mikasko each netted one.
Dakota Huit had the lone response for the Mudcats.
In the second period, Aaron Krajcir and Shayne Butler inched the Mudcats closer, while Nick Brake and Schmalz scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game.
With its 1-2-1 record the Mudcats have a pair of home games this coming weekend. Friday the Niagara Riverhawks are in town, before the Grimsby Peach Kings arrive Saturday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
Being in every game is something the Dunnville Mudcats have prided themselves on in this early Provincial Junior Hockey League season. On Sunday, they were finally rewarded, after Jesse Schoeman robbed the Simcoe Shamrocks three times in overtime and Jacob DeMaeyer scored the overtime winner, giving the Mudcats a 2-1 win.
Connor Schmalz gave the Mudcats a lead just over a minute into the second period. The Shamrocks tied things up midway through the frame when Matthew Tonner got the puck by Schoeman when he crashed into the net.
After the two teams exchanged opportunities the rest of the third period and throughout the three-on-three overtime, DeMaeyer beat Gavin McLeod, who did his part to keep the Shamrocks in the game.
Schoeman ended the game with a 55-save effort, while McLeod made 58 stops.
On Friday at home, the Mudcats gave up six goals in the first period en route to a 6-5 loss to the Port Dover Sailors.
Tyler Heisey scored two goals to lead the way for the Sailors, while Steve Goeree, Isaac MacAulay, Eric Mueller, and Ashton Mikasko each netted one.
Dakota Huit had the lone response for the Mudcats.
In the second period, Aaron Krajcir and Shayne Butler inched the Mudcats closer, while Nick Brake and Schmalz scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game.
With its 1-2-1 record the Mudcats have a pair of home games this coming weekend. Friday the Niagara Riverhawks are in town, before the Grimsby Peach Kings arrive Saturday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
Being in every game is something the Dunnville Mudcats have prided themselves on in this early Provincial Junior Hockey League season. On Sunday, they were finally rewarded, after Jesse Schoeman robbed the Simcoe Shamrocks three times in overtime and Jacob DeMaeyer scored the overtime winner, giving the Mudcats a 2-1 win.
Connor Schmalz gave the Mudcats a lead just over a minute into the second period. The Shamrocks tied things up midway through the frame when Matthew Tonner got the puck by Schoeman when he crashed into the net.
After the two teams exchanged opportunities the rest of the third period and throughout the three-on-three overtime, DeMaeyer beat Gavin McLeod, who did his part to keep the Shamrocks in the game.
Schoeman ended the game with a 55-save effort, while McLeod made 58 stops.
On Friday at home, the Mudcats gave up six goals in the first period en route to a 6-5 loss to the Port Dover Sailors.
Tyler Heisey scored two goals to lead the way for the Sailors, while Steve Goeree, Isaac MacAulay, Eric Mueller, and Ashton Mikasko each netted one.
Dakota Huit had the lone response for the Mudcats.
In the second period, Aaron Krajcir and Shayne Butler inched the Mudcats closer, while Nick Brake and Schmalz scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game.
With its 1-2-1 record the Mudcats have a pair of home games this coming weekend. Friday the Niagara Riverhawks are in town, before the Grimsby Peach Kings arrive Saturday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.