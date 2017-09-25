Hunt with another big play as unbeaten Chiefs keep rolling

When you throw in Hunt's latest touchdown run, which made him the first rookie since 1981 with six or more scores through the first three weeks, the Chiefs have three of the 10 longest plays from scrimmage.

"He's at a spot right now where he's catching a lot of footballs, he runs with power, mentally he knows where he's at, he's able to block for us. So right now he's doing everything that we're asking him to do," Chiefs offensive co-ordinator Matt Nagy said. "Now, not to say that Kareem doesn't have weaknesses because we all have weaknesses, but so far what we've asked him to do, he's doing it all pretty well."

That may be the biggest understatement this week.

He had 17 carries for 172 yards against the Chargers, giving him a league-leading 401 yards rushing. He has 538 yards from scrimmage, more than 150 more than second-place Todd Gurley, and is a big reason the Chiefs are third in the NFL in total offence behind the Rams and Patriots.

"With a back like him," Smith said, "he has continually showed us not only how physical he is, especially in a short-yard situation breaking tackles, but when it definitely has big-play potential. He is such a good combination of those two things."

Hunt isn't the only reason the Chiefs have been ripping off those big plays. Remember that the Chiefs' two biggest plays this season have come with Smith slinging the ball.

The quarterback known primarily as a game manager tossed two more touchdown passes against the Chargers, giving him a 128.1 passer rating. That makes four straight regular-season games dating to Week 17 last season in which Smith has surpassed the 100.0 mark in a game.

His prettiest throw Sunday came in the first quarter, when he followed a turnover by the Chargers by hitting Hill in stride for a 30-yard touchdown strike. Smith threw a short shovel pass to Albert Wilson a few minutes later for a 14-0 lead, and the Chargers were forced to play catch-up the rest of the way.

"We are always trying to evolve. I think you are always trying to do that in this league," Reid said of his offence. "Too many smart football guys that study it in the off-season. So you have to continually add to it. That doesn't mean you don't have your base go-tos. But you have to change a little bit and move things around. That is kind of the neat challenge."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press