Judge hits 49th, 50th HRs, breaking McGwire's rookie record

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge has broken Mark McGwire's major league record for home runs by a rookie, going deep twice on Monday to raise his total to 50.

The Yankees slugger hit a two-run drive to right-centre off Kansas City's Jakob Junis in the third inning to tie the mark. He added a solo shot over the visitors' bullpen in left in the seventh inning against Trevor Cahill.

Judge has 13 home runs in September and six in five games. He hit two home runs for the second straight day and has four multihomer games this month.

McGwire hit 49 homers for Oakland in 1987, breaking the previous mark of 38 set by the Boston Braves' Wally Berger in 1930 and matched by Cincinnati's Frank Robinson in 1956.