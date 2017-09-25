Harbaugh, Meyer say Big Ten needs locker room reform

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer agree on one thing — something needs to be done about lousy locker rooms for visiting football teams in the Big Ten.

Harbaugh complained Monday about the facilities at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium, where the Wolverines topped Purdue 28-10 on Saturday. He wants the Big Ten to investigate and develop some standards for space, cleanliness, technology and comfort for visitors.

Meyer says his team has encountered "a couple" problems with substandard locker rooms on the road. And he agreed the Big Ten needs some locker room reform.

