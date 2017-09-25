Jets sign Green to entry-level contract

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Luke Green to a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of US$846,700.

The 19-year-old had 37 points (five goals, 32 assists) in 60 games last season between Saint John and Sherbrooke of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He later recorded one assist in four games for the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

The native of Bedford, N.S., has played three years in the QMJHL and has 108 points (21 goals, 87 assists) over 121 games. Green began this year at Winnipeg's training camp, but was returned to the Sherbrooke Phoenix on Thursday.

Green was drafted by the Jets in the third round (79th overall) of the 2016 NHL draft.