Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig benched after late arrival

LOS ANGELES — Yasiel Puig is running into problems with the Los Angeles Dodgers yet again.

The star outfielder arrived late to the ballpark Monday and was benched by manager Dave Roberts. Puig was not in the lineup Sunday, either, after a baserunning blunder the previous day.

Roberts stopped short of saying Puig got punished Sunday, but made it clear the 26-year-old Cuban slugger was being disciplined Monday before the NL West champions hosted San Diego.

Los Angeles began the night with the best record in baseball. When the playoffs start next week, the Dodgers will be trying to reach the World Series for the first time since their 1988 championship.