Russell makes food run, Cubs beat Cards to near clinch

"I haven't heard from the medical team yet and I don't know what's going on," St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. "Obviously, the first one gave us some concern. After checking him, he said everything was OK and he was ready to go and he just needed a second.

"Unfortunately, the second one got him a little bit better and at that point, there was not going to be a conversation. We needed to get him out."

Jon Lester (12-8) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and a run for the Cubs. Chicago is 11-2 in its last 13 games and 19-8 in its last 27.

Lester brought an 8.22 ERA over his last five starts, allowing seven earned runs in two of those outings.

"Much better game tonight," Lester said. "I felt better."

Javier Baez hit a three-run homer in the third inning, but left the game shortly after fouling a pitch off his left leg in the eighth inning. Not until after hitting a single, though. Maddon thought Baez might be able to play Tuesday.

Kris Bryant hit a homer and added two singles for Chicago.

Weaver gave up eight runs over three innings. Chicago stopped his streak of winning seven consecutive starts, the longest by any Cardinals rookie since Ted Wilks in 1944.

With two outs in the first, Russell hit a double to right, scoring Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist. Jason Heyward followed Russell with a run-scoring double.

Bryant hit his 29th homer of the season in the second with two outs for a 5-0 Cubs lead.

Jedd Gyorko got a run back for the Cardinals in the second with a one-out home run, the first of his three hits, into left field to cut the lead to 5-1.

Baez hit his first homer since Sept. 13 with two outs, driving in Zobrist and Heyward in the third, giving Chicago an 8-1 advantage.

St. Louis rookie Luke Voit hit a pinch-hit home run in the seventh.

The Cubs added two runs in the eighth to complete the scoring.

STADIUM SECURITY

The Cardinals erected metal barricades along the sidewalks surrounding Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village ahead of the final homestand because of protests following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on Sept. 15.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Baez was back in the starting lineup. He was rested Sunday after starting 16 of Chicago's previous 17 games.

Cardinals: Jose Martinez, who is out with sprained left thumb, will attempt to take some swings Tuesday to see if he can return to action this week. Martinez said he received a cortisone shot Sunday. He is wearing a protective brace on his hand. Martinez jammed his thumb during the team's last series against the Cubs and did not appear in either of St. Louis' games over the weekend.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (14-9, 3.43) will make his second start since returning from his right hamstring injury. He is 8-3 with a 2.03 ERA in 16 career starts against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez (12-11, 3.63) is 1-1 in four starts this season against the Cubs with a 4.26 ERA.

By Warren Mayes, The Associated Press