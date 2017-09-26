Hernandez sharp, Mariners hit 4 homers in 7-1 win over A's

Haniger hit his 15th and 16th home runs off starter Daniel Gossett (4-10). The 24-year-old Oakland rookie gave up seven runs and a career-high four homers.

Mike Zunino hit a three-run shot, his 24th, that broke a scoreless tie in the second. Yonder Alonso added his 26th homer, connecting against his former team.

Marcus Semien hit a solo homer off Hernandez in the sixth.

Andrew Albers pitched three shutout innings for his first save.

MAXWELL IN THE LINEUP

A's catcher Bruce Maxwell played his first game since becoming the first player in the majors to kneel during the national anthem Saturday, part of a national protest movement against discrimination and harsh treatment of blacks by police. He was greeted with a loud ovation along with some boos sprinkled in from the Oakland crowd of 9,329. Maxwell cleared the concussion protocol on Monday. He hadn't played since Sept. 20.

"It was unexpected, just because of the negativity that I've gotten, but it was refreshing," Maxwell said. "People actually care about people in this country, so it's a good thing."

SHOW OF SUPPORT

In an apparent show of support for Maxwell, most of the Oakland Unified School District band members took a knee as they performed the national anthem before the game.

2,500 CLUB

The 31-year-old Hernandez became the fifth active pitcher to log more than 2,500 career innings — all with one team. "It means a lot," Hernandez said. "I made a comment when I signed my contract here that I'm not going to disappoint anybody."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: INF Jean Segura (sprained right middle finger) will likely miss the remainder of the series, Servais said.

Athletics: Rookie 1B Matt Olson had an MRI and was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The 23-year-old power hitter is doubtful for the rest of the season, manager Bob Melvin said. ... LHP Sean Manaea, who missed his last scheduled start on Saturday with upper back tightness, threw a bullpen and is on track to make his next start Thursday, Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP James Paxton (12-5, 3.03 ERA) is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts since coming off the disabled list Sept. 14. He had been sidelined with a strained left pectoral muscle. Paxton is 3-0 with a 3.77 ERA in five career starts against Oakland.

Athletics: RHP Daniel Mengden (2-1, 3.30) is 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA in his last three starts. Mengden took the loss in his only career start against Seattle last season. He struck out six and gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings.

