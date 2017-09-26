England cricketer Stokes arrested, released after incident

LONDON — The England and Wales Cricket Board says allrounder Ben Stokes was arrested after an incident in Bristol.

In a statement, the ECB added that Stokes was detained early Monday but was released without charge in the evening.

The ECB says Alex Hales, who was with teammate Stokes at the time of his arrest, returned to Bristol in southwest England on Tuesday to help police with the investigation

Hales and Stoke will miss the fourth one-day international against the West Indies at The Oval on Wednesday.